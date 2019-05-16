First ‘Batwoman’ Poster Released

Batwoman is expected to be front and center at The CW‘s Upfronts presentation today, and it looks like that included a pretty sweet poster. The network has debuted a new bit of key art for the Arrowverse spinoff, which you can check out below.

Batwoman will follow Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), an openly-lesbian crime fighter who aims to keep Gotham safe while dealing with her own demons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said in an interview last year. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose continued. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose said when she was first cast in the role. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

The cast of Batwoman also includes Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox, Dougray Scott as Colonel Jacob Kane, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, Nicole Kangas Mary Hamilton, and Rachel Skarsten as Red Alice.

What do you think of the latest look at Batwoman? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman will debut on Sundays at 8/7c this fall on The CW.