Ruby Rose’s ‘Batwoman’ Pilot Picked Up By The CW

It looks like the Arrowverse is ready to expand its line up yet again. With The CW juggling a slew of superhero series these days, a new report has confirmed the network has green lit a pilot for Batwoman with Ruby Rose suiting up as the heroine.

According to a new piece by The Hollywood Reporter, The CW has decided to pursue a standalone series for Kate Kane. The character made her Arrowverse debut late last year during an annual crossover event, and the ‘Elseworlds’ arc helped Rose forge a fanbase with Batwoman fans.

With a pilot order in the books, The CW has tasked Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries) to oversee the project as showrunner with Greg Berlanti acting as executive producer. As for a director, the pilot will be overseen by David Nutter who did the pilots for The Flash, Arrow, and Game of Thrones.

At this time, there is no word on what a full series order for Batwoman could look like, but fans got a taste of Kate already. The character stepped out in the ‘Elseworlds’ crossover easily, leaving fans to pile praise on top of Rose. Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, a tentative blurb about Batwoman has gone live, and the description builds upon the outspoken personality that Kate put together last year.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the blurb reads.

With the Arrowverse’s line up growing, Batwoman stands to refresh the franchise and add another female lead to The CW’s comic book catalog. As for Rose, the actress told fans before in a previous interview that Kate is a woman who knows what she wants; The only trouble is that the heroine can err on the side of cocky more so than confident, a flaw which makes her flub up in some times fun ways.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said before the Arrowverse crossover went live. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

So, are you ready to see more of Batwoman on the small screen?