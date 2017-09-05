Man Who Built Ben Affleck’s Batsuit Has New Ideas For The Batman Costume

Norman Chan met up again with Jose Fernandez, founder of Ironhead Studio, at this year's Monsterpalooza to discuss some the recent costumes he and his team of artists built. That includes the Batsuit Ben Affleck wore in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a creature from Goosebumps, and the superhero suit late night talk show host Conan O'Brien commissioned for his San Diego Comic Con special last year.

At the end of the interview, Fernandez talked about his desire to work on The Batman. "I love the challenge," he says in the video above. "I really like something that's new -- haven't done before. And if I have done it, I like to see where else I can push it. You know, what's the next thing. Like I may... We'll see if it comes down to the next Batman film. If and when it comes back... When it comes back ... if they reach out, I would love to reimagine that. I'd love to see what else we can bring to it, like more movement. Just more visceral. Anything I can bring. I love something new."

In a February 2016 interview, Fernandez explained how he overcame a major Batsuit hurdle, so you know he's got some more tricks up his sleeve. "I was excited to come back to Batman again since I worked on three of the early Batman films," he told Bleep. "In the most recent movies, they did tech for the costume, which was cool. But I had never resolved getting Batman's head to turn and I really wanted his head to turn with the cowl in place. When I was hired again, after all that time, I finally got his head to turn. For 18 years, no one could get his head to turn in the cowl but I finally got it. He's now back to his old look, with the cowl. This movie is different because this costume process hasn't been done again. It looks like the suit is shrink-wrapped to his body, like a comic book page in real life."

(via Batman News)

MORE: The Batman Director Reportedly Looking To Bring On Planet Of The Apes Producer / Joe Manganiello Isn't Sure If He's In The Batman Anymore / Logan Director James Mangold Gives His Thoughts On The Batman

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's (Henry Cavill) selfless act, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller)—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

The cast also features Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, J. K. Simmons as James Gordon, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Amber Heard as Mera, Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf, and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West.

The film is being directed by Zack Snyder, based on a screenplay by Chris Terrio

Justice League will open in theaters on November 17, 2017.