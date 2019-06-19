Gotham Star Anthony Carrigan Joins Bill & Ted 3 in Villain Role

Actor Anthony Carrigan (Gotham) has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music. in a role that is not yet being revealed, but is described as “the duo’s relentless adversary.” Clearly that’s a villain role, but given that this is a Bill & Ted movie, there’s a lot of room for some hilarity in it as well – which is exactly the niche Carrigan has carved out for himself.

THR dropped the casting news, would should delight fans of the Bill & Ted series. Carrigan is known for getting his career going by playing sadistic hit man Victor Zsasz on the Batman prequel series Gotham; the actor then followed that up with a major breakout role as a affable Chechen mob boss “NoHo Hank” on the hit HBO dramedy Barry. In fact, Carrigan’s star is red-hot right now, with many fans and critics calling Barry’s NoHo Hank one of the best characters on TV right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that kind of acclaim surrounding him, it’s not hard to see how Carrigan is a hot commodity to land – and also why he may be getting typecast with this Bill & Ted 3 role. Without knowing who he is playing, it’s all too likely that Carrigan will be a villain who has weird and offbeat comedic timing. More to the point: with his unique look, there’s also the possibility that Carrigan could be taking on a role from Bill & Ted‘s previous installments. After all, Carrigan is pretty much the spitting image of William Sadler’s version of the Grim Reaper from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Sadler is already confirmed to be returning for Bill & Ted 3, but it could easily be the case that the Reaper returns with his son in tow, as that seems to be a major theme of Bill & Ted Face the Music‘s storyline. The threequel recently cast Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill’s daughter Thea and Ted’s daughter Billie, respectively; given how buddy-buddy Bill and Ted got with the Reaper in the last film, it would definitely make sense that they would progress through fatherhood with him.

That’s just speculation though, and as stated, the premise of Bill & Ted Face the Music leaves a lot of room for Anthony Carrigan to play any kind of strange and hilarious villain hunting down the Wild Stallions duo. Hopefully we’ll learn more when the first trailers for the film start to drop.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020.