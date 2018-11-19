‘Birds of Prey’ Reportedly Adds ‘John Wick’ Stunt and Fight Coordinators

DC’s Birds of Prey movie might pack a punch in a pretty major way.

According to a new report from HN Entertainment, stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio and fight coordinator Jon Valera have joined the crew for Birds of Prey. The pair are members of 87Eleven Action Design, a stunt company created by John Wick co-directors Chad Stahleski and David Leitch.

Eusebio has served as a fight coordinator on all three John Wick films, with Valera working on the first and third films in the franchise. The pair have also had fight coordinator roles in Black Panther and Deadpool 2. Eusebio’s other credits include Doctor Strange and Power Rangers, while Valera previously worked on Thor: Ragnarok, Atomic Blonde, and Aquaman.

Fans will surely be delighted by the idea of several John Wick alums joining Birds of Prey, as it might give a hint at how epic the film’s fight scenes could be.

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces to take down the DC Comics villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. The film is expected to be an R-rated entry into the DC Extended Universe pantheon.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Birds of Prey will reportedly begin filming in January, and will operate under a working title of “Fox Force Five”.

Birds of Prey will debut on February 7, 2020. Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.