‘Birds of Prey’ Plot Details Reportedly Revealed

The ensemble for Birds of Prey has gradually begun to take shape, and now we might have an idea of how they all come together.

A new report from Revenge of the Fans reveals some general plot points for the upcoming DC Films venture, which will see Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain teaming up against Black Mask.

Potential spoilers for Birds of Prey below!

According to the report, each of the film’s female heroes will be in their own places at the beginning of the film, which will be a combination of new and established DC Comics lore. Canary will be established as a singer who fights crime at night, while Huntress will be a former killer employed by Black Mask, who decides to hunt him down after learning that he killed her family. The pair’s crime-fighting body count will put them in the crosshairs of Renee, while Harley will enter the group while trying to move on from The Joker.

Cassandra will apparently be the catalyst that will bring the group together, after Black Mask kidnaps her to become his next assassin. The report compares Cassandra’s role to that of X-23’s in Logan, with her speaking very little dialogue.

The report says that the Birds of Prey will find a way to rescue Cassandra before the film’s third act, which will see the team all working together to fight Black Mask’s men. It also alleges that an “epic cameo” is rumored to appear in the film, although there’s no telling exactly who that could be.

While these plot details are still relatively vague, they do give fans an inkling of what the film could have in store. All in all, it feels like the plot has a sort of consistency with the Birds of Prey comics, albeit without featuring Barbara Gordon in the ensemble.

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, with a script from Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson. The film is expected to be an R-rated entry into the DC Extended Universe pantheon, something that these plot details certainly support.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained in a recent interview. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, and Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020.