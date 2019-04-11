‘Birds of Prey’ Footage Shown at CinemaCon

Next year, the DC Extended Universe will be bringing some fan-favorite characters to the big screen with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). While the film’s release is still quite a ways away, it looks like CinemaCon attendees got a special sneak peek of the film.

ComicBook.com was on hand for Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel, where the first official footage of Birds of Prey was screened as part of a larger DC sizzle reel. While the footage will presumably not be released online for the time being, we were able to get a detailed description of what was seen, which you can check out below.

“February 7, 2020, Birds of Prey is coming. ‘I love long titles,’ Margot Robbie says in the video. “It’s a girl gang!” Robbie says that Harley is not initially part of the Birds of Prey. The logo flashes across the screen. Promotional footage sees the characters in place. Behind-the-scenes footage sees them filming in an explosive setting. Harley hangs onto a car while roller-blading behind it. Black Mask takes aim with a gun. The group of five women walks toward the camera similar to how Guardians of the Galaxy did in their first trailer.”

While this footage might not reveal too much of about the film itself, it does hint at what kind of energy Birds of Prey will bring, similarly to the behind-the-scenes teaser that was released when the film began production. And seeing as filming on the project is still going on, it’s safe to say that many more surprises will eventually be in store.

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces to help Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) escape the vicious crime lord, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It’s always fun introducing audiences to a new character,” screenwriter Christina Hodson said in an interview with ComicBook.com late last year. “It’s great doing a deep dive into into all the different characters, doing my research on the characters collectively bit also individually and getting to know them a bit more, and then feeling free to go off leash a little bit and do something new and different and bring them to screen in a way that felt right alongside Harley.”

