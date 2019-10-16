New Birds of Prey Poster Parodies Friends

After months of waiting, fans finally got a good look at Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) earlier this week with the release of the film’s action-packed first trailer, and it looks like there’s still more fun in store. A new piece of promo art for the film has made the rounds online, seemingly from DC’s photo-op station at New York Comic Con. The art allows DC fans to pose alongside Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), in a set-up that parodies the iconic sitcom Friends.

New “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Queen )” promotional poster. ✨

🔊 I’ll be there for youuu! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/xEjshMmDfG — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) October 3, 2019

Given the irreverent energy that Birds of Prey is expected to bring to the big screen, this Friends homage feels like a pretty perfect fit. The film will see its quintet of characters team up under unexpected circumstances to defeat the malicious crime lord Black Mask.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

What do you think of the latest Birds of Prey promotional material? Does it make you want to sing the Friends theme song? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.