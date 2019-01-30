‘Birds of Prey’: First Set Photos Surface

Birds of Prey has taken flight at long last. Harley Quinn’s solo film has been a long time coming, but production kicked off on the project this week. Now, the film’s first set photos have surfaced online, and they give fans a new look at Margot Robbie all done up.

Over on Twitter, fans began to circulate set photos taken from Birds of Prey. With actors on set, the stills have captured the likes of Robbie in character, and Harley is looking glitzier than ever before here.

Oh, and the vixen’s up-do? That is what we call hair goals.

As you can see above, the set photos reveal a new Harley outfit. She has her blond haired dyed with teal tips, and her getup is just as colorful. Wearing a sequin trench coat, Harley has on a mesh top with stars sewn into its netting. The look is paired with short booties and some colorfully striped trousers.

In the other photos, Harley is seen hanging over a man on an empty street. One image has her leaning on the guy with an arm slung over his shoulder. The pair appear to be headed towards a car, and a second image sees the two standing close on a doorstep.

So far, details about Birds of Prey are being kept quiet, but fans did get a good look at the film yesterday. Even though production just began, a teaser for the film went live featuring its main cast. Not only did Robbie appear as Harley, but Mary Elizabeth Winstead showed up as the Huntress. Jurnee Smollett-Bell stepped in as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, and Rose Perez as Renee Montoya. Ewan McGregor appeared as Black Mask while Chris Messina rounded up the teased cast as Victor Zsasz.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.