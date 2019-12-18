Birds of Prey: Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, and Doja Cat to Appear on Soundtrack

With a trailer, TV spot, and a handful of posters, fans have only seen the tip of the iceberg of what Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) has in store. Even then, it’s clear that the film is preparing to bring something new and unexpected to the world of superhero movies, with a pretty strong sense of aesthetic in the process. While there’s still a lot around the film that remains a mystery, one detail – its soundtrack – is beginning to fall into place. Over the weekend, rapper and musician Doja Cat took to Instagram to announce that her upcoming song “Boss Bitch” will be tied to Birds of Prey. This was accompanied by a series of behind-the-scenes photos, two of which show her holding the iconic “Good Night” baseball bat.

A few days later, “Hot Girl Summer” creator (and anime fan) Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to share four photos of a music video collaboration between herself and former Fifth Harmony member Normani. The photos, which show Megan holding Harley Quinn’s mallet in a fun house setting, are appropriately tagged with the Birds of Prey hashtag.

This was accompanied by an Instagram Stories post from Kameron Glasper, who cowrote the collaboration between Megan and Normani. The song, which is called “Diamonds”, was referred to as the “lead single” for Birds of Prey.

While neither of these songs have officially been released, even just these official photos provide a pretty epic indication of what they will bring to the Birds of Prey soundtrack. Considering the popularity of the Suicide Squad soundtrack – and the fact that it’s lead single, Twenty-One Pilots’ “Heathens”, is still played on the radio to this day – it will be interesting to see what the Birds soundtrack has in store.

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“It was exciting, everything about it was so cool, like the costumes,” Winstead explained in a previous interview.. “And [director] Cathy [Yan], really being at the helm of it, and really making these decisions that she thought were cool, as opposed to going ‘Well, we’ve got to appeal to this person, we’ve got to appeal to that person.’ It was really like she had the reins. And Margot was super involved in a collaborative way, but it was all just like ‘What do we think is cool?’ Not like ‘But are guys going to think this is sexy?’ We didn’t have any of those questions. It was just like ‘What do we think is cool?’”

