Birds Of Prey Theater Merchandise Revealed

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) made a big mark on social media Thursday when the second full trailer for the film materialized. Now, some pictures of theater merchandise have given fans an even better look at some of the film’s weapons. People had been flipping out about the different take on Harley Quinn’s character after some of the differences inherent in Suicide Squad. It feels like the film is interested in integrating some of the more popular elements of the character back into the on-screen version during Birds of Prey. The Hyena being present in the trailers and the mallet make fans believe that Margot Robbie‘s version of the villain this time is going to bridge the gap between the more popular elements of the Suicide Squad version and the one most DC fans love from Batman: The Animated Series. Take a look at the tie-in march below for yourself.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis had the chance to visit the Birds of Prey set and talk to the production team. Erin Benach and K.K. Brett both spoke about bringing this vision to life and how the costumes factor into this story. Harley was, of course, a huge consideration.

“In some of our, some of my favorite looks from the movie for Harley, her ethos and behind her story is always something a little bit off from center and a little bit crazy. The idea being caution tape, maybe a place to stay away from,” Benach explained. “And maybe it’s a way to caution the world against what she might do. And so, we kind of took that idea of that caution tape and tried to repurpose it into a costume, and we always wanted to create something that felt like Harley made it herself. She’s sort of a crafty person in the back room and she can make stuff herself. So, the shorts that she’s painted and that jacket that she’s put together herself, that’s kind of, that’s why we did it like that. It’s fun and a little crazy, like her.”

“It was exciting, everything about it was so cool, like the costumes,” Winstead said in a previous interview.. “And [director] Cathy [Yan], really being at the helm of it, and really making these decisions that she thought were cool, as opposed to going ‘Well, we’ve got to appeal to this person, we’ve got to appeal to that person.’ It was really like she had the reins. And Margot was super involved in a collaborative way, but it was all just like ‘What do we think is cool?’ Not like ‘But are guys going to think this is sexy?’ We didn’t have any of those questions. It was just like ‘What do we think is cool?’”

Birds of Prey is set to follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez). The crew of powerful ladies will join forces against Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th.