Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Black Adam Clip From Reshoots

✖

Dwayne Johnson has shared a new behind-the-scenes look at Black Adam during reshoots of the DC live-action film. After Warner Bros. pushed Black Adam's release date back to October, news came out that Black Adam would be undergoing reshoots starting in April. With reshoots comes even more new looks at Dwayne Johnson's long-brewing DC feature film. Johnson has never been afraid to share updates with his millions (and millions) of social media followers. That's why this latest look comes in the form of a video of the actor in his Black Adam costume accompanied by a tribal tune.

"Now the fun part… We go to work," Johnson captioned his video on Twitter. "The wolf is always scratchin' #ManInBlack #BlackAdam In theaters worldwide October 21st @TheHuOfficial" As Dwayne Johnson is shown walking backstage of the Black Adam set from behind, "Wolf Totem" from The Hu plays in the background. Once The Rock steps foot on the stage he greets a crew member before the video comes to an end.

Now the fun part…



We go to work.



The wolf is always scratchin’ 🐺 #ManInBlack #BlackAdam⚡️

In theaters worldwide October 21st 🌎💪🏾@TheHuOfficial 🎶🇲🇳 pic.twitter.com/XhsyVwxRdF — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2022

Earlier in May, Dwayne Johnson shared a Black Adam set photo from the reshoots instead of a video. "Great to be back on set of BLACK ADAM with our 750+ talented crew of filmmakers as we gear up to put some final details and last touches on our movie before we lock and deliver," Johnson wrote with a picture from set posted to Instagram. "I'm here with my Black Adam director, Jaume Collet-Serra (black shirt) and one of [our] lead VFX editors, Krisztian Majdik as Jaume takes me thru some complex and intense shots we need to accomplish today."

On his superhuman physique, Johnson added, "I've dialed in my diet and training intensity for weeks now to prepare, so I'm feeling good and in the zone."

Black Adam will feature the DC superhero team known as the Justice Society. During Warner Bros. Pictures' CinemacCon panel, in addition to debuting a new trailer, Black Adam star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced his co-stars playing DC's original superhero supergroup. ComicBook.com attended the panel where Johnson talked about his upcoming debut film as the DC Comics antihero. "So in this movie, we also introduced the JSA," Johnson said. "The JSA is the Justice Society of America. They were before the Justice League, actually, in terms of the comic and the mythology. We are introducing the JSA in Black Adam, and I am privileged and honored to tell you that we have Pierce Brosnan in the movie with us. We have Aldis Hodge in the movie as Hawkman."

Johnson then introduced two other stars playing Justice Society members: Quintessa Swindle, who plays Cyclone, and Noah Centineo, who plays Atom Smasher. They came out onto the stage with Johnson to great the CinemaCon crowd. Johnson sang his co-stars' praises.

"It's a big movie," Johnson said. "We are introducing and creating a world, and that's not easy to do, very difficult to do, and taking on characters that are really beloved, I can tell you, and a lot of fans around the world will tell you the same thing. So Cyclone and Atom Smasher, what [Swindle and Centineo] were able to do, I'm really, really, so proud. I cannot wait for you guys to see them in the movie. They did great."

What do you think of the new Black Adam behind-the-scenes look from Dwayne Johnson? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Black Adam arrives in theaters on October 21st.