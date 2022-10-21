Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Works Out With NFL Star Aaron Donald

The Rock is working out with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald ahead of Black Adam. Johnson's crossover with the NFL is far from the first time those two streams have crossed. If you're looking for two superhero-sized bodies, then you couldn't ask for more definition than the Super Bowl Champion and the Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment. Donald just took The Rock through his normal routine in the weight room. Also, they exchanged "jerseys" with Johnson giving the champion a signed Black Adam shirt. It's a nice moment as the actor continues the media tour for the movie. Maybe he'll surprise some more fans at screenings before the week is over. Check out the impressive gym video down below!

Johnson has talked a lot about how important that first impression is going to be. He talked with Total Film about Black Adam and how the fans have to feel assured that they're getting what they expected out of his DC Comics character's introduction.

"After being in this business for many years, Black Adam is a once-in-a-career character," Johnson said. "I realize, going in, you've got one shot, and the pressure's on. You've got to dive headfirst into the fire. Because, also, the superhero genre has been busted wide open in the greatest of ways in our business, and has been responsible for some of the greatest movies ever made. So that's the measuring stick [you're judged against]."

Here's a short synopsis for the upcoming DC Comics feature: "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Black Adam features the talents of Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui are also along for the ride.

Would you want to work out with The Rock? Let us know down in the comments!