The Rock Provides Context on How He Surprises Fans at Black Adam Screenings

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed how he manages to get into test screenings without the fans noticing. Black Adam is quickly approaching and the beloved superstar managed to surprise some viewers in attendance by popping up near the end. A lot of people on social media wondered how anyone could overlook The Rock. Well, it seems that sneaking in is the way to go. He revealed that after the lights go down, he scoots on into the back and gets to gauge that initial reaction for himself. That way, he can judge the audience's feelings without them being starstruck and wanting to be nice about it. Johnson believes fan experience is foremost when it comes to his projects. So, it's pretty cool to get a chance to see behind the curtain. Check out the video for yourself down below.

On Twitter, the superstar said, "For context, I quietly enter the theater when lights go dark and sit in the last row and watch #BlackAdam w/ 400+ people. When the movie ends, we distill the focus group down to this intimate yet effective size for discussions. One of my fav parts of the process. #AudienceFirst"

"INVALUABLE learnings and takeaways from our BLACK ADAM test screenings that I always secretly participate in," Johnson posted. "I LOVE surprising our audiences afterwards and once the emotions level out I can take my time and really engage and learn from my #1 boss – the audience. BLACK ADAM is my passion project to the bone and I'm so grateful to get these early reactions."

It seems very clear that the superstar understands how crucial that first impression is going to be. Speaking with Total Film about the upcoming DC Comics blockbuster, The Rock said that he's laser focused on making the fans happy.

"After being in this business for many years, Black Adam is a once-in-a-career character," Johnson explained. "I realise, going in, you've got one shot, and the pressure's on. You've got to dive headfirst into the fire. Because, also, the superhero genre has been busted wide open in the greatest of ways in our business, and has been responsible for some of the greatest movies ever made. So that's the measuring stick [you're judged against]."

