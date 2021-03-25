Black Adam Fan Art Reveals What Pierce Brosnan Would Look Like as Doctor Fate

✖

Yesterday brought the exciting news that former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has been recruited to the DCEU and will take on the part of Justice Society member Doctor Fate for the upcoming Black Adam movie starring opposite Dwayne Johnson. The hype train immediately left the station as fans across the internet shared the excitement not only to have Brosnan join a superhero cast but to be playing a role that has previously not been seen on the big screen. It didn't take long for fan art featuring Brosnan in the role to pop up with Instagram user @nthnjohnson posting an edit of the actor as the hero.

Black Adam himself sounded off on the addition of Brosnan to the cast, writing on social media: "Such a pleasure to announce the Final member of our #JusticeSociety, Mr. Pierce Brosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE. I am grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power and the DC universe is about to change. Production kicks off in 3 weeks." Not to be outdone, Brosnan responded, saying: "Aloha Dwayne, Looking forward to working with you and playing the role of Dr. Fate in the company of all. Let's play ball."

Brosnan will star as the original version of Doctor Fate, Kent Nelson, in the film with his fellow Justice Society members including Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher; Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard) and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) are also set to appear in undisclosed roles.

Wearing the cloak, amulet, and helmet of Nabu, Doctor Fate is a master of magic with countless abilities up his sleeve including flight, strength, telepathy, flame spells, and countless other powers. There's limitless possibilities for the character in live-action on the big screen so director Jaume Collet-Serra will have plenty to throw at the titular Black Adam. It was previously reported that DC and Warner Bros. had "big" plans for the Doctor Fate character.

An interesting piece of trivia is that with the casting of Pierce Brosnan, Warner Bros. has now secured three of the four living Bond actors for a DC role. One time Bond actor George Lazenby appeared as Jor-El in the Superboy TV series and even lent his voice to Batman Beyond for a few episode; while Timothy Dalton stars in the HBO Max original Doom Patrol. It seems perhaps a little unlikely that Daniel Craig will jump headfirst into a new franchise after the release of No Time to Die, but we can dream.

Black Adam is currently without a release date, having been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.