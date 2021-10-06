Photos reportedly from the set of Warner Bros.’ Black Adam film are circulating online, offering fans their possible first look at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam costume and the film’s Hawkman armor. The Black Adam costume bears apparent similarities to Zachary Levi’s superhero costume from Shazam!, including the prominent lightning bolt symbol in the center of the chest. This mirroring makes sense since, at least in the comics, Black Adam and Shazam are rivals who draw their powers from the same magical source. The costume also maintains the grounded aesthetic that director Zack Snyder established when founding the DC Extended Universe, drawing some comparisons to Henry Cavill’s Superman costume from Man of Steel.

Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman armor is tougher to see clearly, but the hero’s iconic helmet is in plain view and looks pulled straight out of a comic book. You can look for yourself below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/IshaanSangha/status/1445579777457328129?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, none of these props look in candid photos the way they will on the big screen, with dramatic lighting and post-production enhancements. Fans got a small taste of what Johnson will look like in the movie when he shared an over-the-shoulder shot on Instagram depicting some of the carnage Black Adam leaves in his wake.

Black Adam producer Dany Garcia (also Johnson’s business partner) previously discussed the Black Adam costume. “My husband is DJ’s strength and conditioning coach, and they were able to get his physique to the right place with so much time before shooting that [set photo]. There wasn’t a lot of ‘Where are we padding or where are we adding?’ and things like that,” Garcia told Variety. “I’ve seen him in the full costume and let me tell you — it’s a thing!”

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing Black Adam from a screenplay written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson leads the film as Teth-Adam, who becomes Black Adam. The movie will introduce DC’s original superhero team, the Justice Society of America. The cast also includes Noah Centineo as the Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari are also part of the film in undisclosed roles.

What do you think of this new glimpse at Dwayne Johnson’s costume for Black Adam? Are you excited about Johnson’s debut as DC Films’ Black Adam in the movie? Let us know what you think in the comments. Black Adam opens on July 29th, 2022.