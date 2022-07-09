Black Adam Producer Speaks Out on Seeing Dwayne Johnson in the Costume

✖

Jungle Cruise is finally being released next week, so it had its big premiere at Disneyland last night. Many people involved with the Disney movie also just worked on Black Adam, including Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra. Hiram Garcia, who is President of Production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, serves as a producer on most Johnson projects these days. While at the Jungle Cruise premiere, Garcia spoke with Variety and talked about seeing Johnson in his Black Adam costume.

"There’s moments, you know my friend, as a filmmaker where you're like, 'I'll never forget that.' When he walked out in that costume, it was… Oh, 100%. This was a baby, one of our special babies. Not only was I there, but I was also making sure I was gonna capture that moment on camera to make sure that we never forget that," Garcia replied. "You’re gonna be blown away when you see it. He’s a walking superhero. He’s been preparing for this role for I feel like over ten years, so to see it come to life in front of you. It was magical, man." You can watch the interview clip in the tweet below:

Collet-Serra also spoke with Variety this week and compared Johnson's Black Adam to Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry.

"Having just done a romantic adventure comedy where he’s very light, I was really attracted to getting the dark version of Dwayne. Basically, turning him into Clint Eastwood in a Western. I was like, 'You’re like the Dirty Harry of superheroes,'" Collet-Serra shared. "I didn’t have to convince people that I was right for this one in the same way that I did for Jungle Cruise. It’s like things I’ve done with Liam [Neeson], that tough-guy antihero who has a heart. The world is not black and white. The world is in gray areas, so you need these people that are riding that gray area."

The DC movie is also set to co-star Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles.

Jungle Cruise arrives in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

