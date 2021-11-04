Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia Teases Future DC Projects, Possible Wonder Woman Crossover

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, and will remain changed for the foreseeable future if Hiram Garcia’s master plan comes to pass. Garcia, business partner to Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson and frequent producer of Johnson’s projects, took to the Red Notice red carpet Wednesday night to tease potential plans for the future. As the producer suggests, both Johnson’s Black Adam and characters introduced within the movie—namely, the Justice Society of America—will have a major role in the Warner Brothers’ franchise moving forward.

“When we do something like this, we’re looking at the entire DC Universe as a whole because with our movie, not only do we introduce Black Adam, but we introduce several characters,” Garcia told Variety Wednesday night. “We have great ambitions and plans for what we want to do in the DC Universe, and we’re starting to work on that now as we start to roll out that plan.”

Both Johnson and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot star in the Netflix feature alongside Ryan Reynolds. When it comes to potential crossovers, Garcia notes seeing Johnson and Gadot’s superhero characters on screen together is a top priority.

“We gotta see them together somehow, so we’re working on it,” the producer added. “Wonder Woman and Black Adam sharing the screen would be pretty awesome, and I honestly feel like Wonder Woman is one of the few superheroes that can go toe-to-toe with Black Adam.”

During the same interview, Garcia revealed he just watched the first cut of Black Adam, raving about the “edgy” film.

“We just saw the director’s cut. I’m so excited,” Garcia explained. “Look, you get into this business and you have dreams of stuff you want to make, but I’ve always wanted to make a superhero [movie]. All of us – me, Dany [Garcia], and DJ have had a dream of doing it. So to finally have our superhero movie and to see the first cut of it and realize that we’ve got something special here? I think the fans are going to love it, and I think with the piece we released at DC FanDome, we also showed everyone the tone we’re playing in, where it’s going to be fun, but Black Adam is a very different kind of antihero than what we’re used to. He’s very different from Shazam!, he’s very different from Superman. If you cross him, a lot of people don’t walk away from that. So that’s fun for us, to have DJ playing a character like that which he typically hasn’t played before. Look, I think you’re going to love it. The movie’s big and it’s a lot of fun. But it’s got a lot of edge to it, and I think the world is ready for that.”

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.