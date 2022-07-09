Black Adam Adds Legends of Tomorrow Actor Bodhi Sabongui in Key Role

✖

Production on the Black Adam movie is finally gearing up to start and the Warner Media film has added a "key role" with actor Bodhi Sabongui joining the cast. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Sabongui's part is being kept a secret for the time being but claim it's "a key role in the Black Adam-DC canon." If we were making a guess, perhaps Sabongui will take on the part of Amon Tomaz, aka the young boy that becomes the character "Orisis" after Black Adam grants him a piece of his power (making him the "Junior" of the Black Adam Family in DC Comics). It was previously reported this character would appear in the upcoming film, but the possibility of another character also remains.

The young actor's other credits include an episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, plus the Netflix original The Baby-Sitters Club and an extended role on A Million Little Things. He joins a cast that includes Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero of DC Comics and a stacked roster for the Justice Society of America. Confirmed heroes for the movie include Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher; Aldis Hodge as Hawkman; Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone; and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard) and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) are also set to appear in undisclosed roles

Filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra will direct the project, having previously collaborated with Johnson on the Jungle Cruise film

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson wrote on social media recently. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period.”

He continued, “And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Johnson recently took over Times Square in New York City to confirm that Black Adam will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022.