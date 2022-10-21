Black Adam Reveals New Image of the JSA's Atom Smasher and Cyclone

As we approach the release of Black Adam this fall, and a potential new trailer this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, some new photos from the highly anticipated DC Comics adaptation have made their way online. Den of Geek has a major write-up on the upcoming film, including a new look at Justice Society of America members Atom Smasher and Cyclone (played by Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell, respectively). Not only did we get a fresh look at the two new additions to the larger DCEU, but star Dwayne Johnson offered a tease of where these characters could be headed once Black Adam has premiered.

"The whole goal was that our film was going to set off a larger universe, where we were able to introduce the JSA and then also build from there," Johnson told the outlet. "If audiences respond to these characters-which we believed that they would, and now we see that they do-we want to honor their mythologies and build out their stories on their own in terms of spin-offs, movies, TV shows, and things like that. That was always important."

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Even with the addition of a ton of new DC heroes to the big screen with Black Adam (don't forget we're also getting Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate) the conversation will always inevitably turn toward Black Adam vs. Superman. Johnson has been open about hoping to make it happen on the big screen, but with the future of Henry Cavill in the role still largely uncertain it remains a question mark.

"The dream is just to have them acknowledge each other," Johnson said about the pair meeting on the big screen. "Just a head nod." The actor offered a final thought about the film as well, which was recently delayed once again to this fall, telling Den of Geek: "I'm just calm and in the pocket because I know what we've made," he says. "I think we made a really good movie. I think fans are gonna really enjoy it. I think they're gonna appreciate it. Not only the quality, but the swing we took to honor the mythology."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.