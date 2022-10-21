Black Adam Producer Teases Huge Spectacle for Dwayne Johnson's Comic-Con Plans

As hype for Black Adam continues to grow, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is coming to San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. And while Johnson has been hyping the upcoming Hall H panel on Saturday, June 23rd, Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia is pretty excited as well. Garcia told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that Johnson is going to "do something special" for Comic-Con, teasing that the spectacle they have panned will get fans fired up.

"So, this is exciting for us to be able to go to Comic-Con and bring this kind of content over there for the fans, get the fans fired up with what we've been cooking," Garcia said. "And there's nothing better than seeing [Dwayne Johnson] in front of a live audience. You know, that's where he cut his teeth. You can go all the way back to football then to wresting, but when he's in front of a live crowd, you know he's gonna bring it, he's gonna do something special. And we got some good plans for Comic Con Hall-H … I think he's gonna get you fired up."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, with Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"He has the ability to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe and then, coupled with that, it was the opportunity to take [Justice Society of America], who pre-dated Justice League, and, again, these awesome interesting characters, as well," Johnson told reporters during a recent event. "We have the resources, we have the material, we have the IP. We, collectively, can get a hold of it and really take good ownership of it and present it to the world. Years later, here we all are, you guys saw the first trailer."

"In our mind, it's all part of a shared universe," producer Hiram Garcia echoed to ComicBook.com. "All these guys exist together. We're just focused on telling this story, on telling Black Adam and [Justice Society of America]. But the way we view it and our ambitions for the universe is this is all shared. And I think you start to feel the ripples of these guys in the universe."

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.

Are you excited for Black Adam's Comic-Con 2022 panel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!