Black Adam: The Rock's DC Character Movie Explained

Black Adam is coming to the DCEU (eventually) and this is a character you’re going to want to get to know because he is promised to "change the hierarchy" of power in that movie universe. If I’m more excited about Black Adam than you are, then you don’t know enough about this character. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was cast in the role what feels like thousands of years ago but he’s finally about to suit up for production in early 2021, so let’s dive into the history of DC’s breaker of chains with where his story begins, as the film is not currently on the Warner brothers release schedule but will soon have a new date and should be expected to electrify.

Black Adam, real name Teth-Adam, first appeared in The Marvel Family issue #1 in December of 1945 and, as much as I’d love to get a photo with Mr. Dwayne Johnson reading this book together like I did with Zachery Levi on Shazam, you’re not going to find a copy of this book for less than $2,000 -- and if you by some miracle find it at a 9.8, get ready for a second mortgage -- that’s going to run you more than $60,000. Unfortunately, a copy of such quality, isn’t even thought to be in existence.

Mentioning Shazam! was no accident. Originally, Johnson was supposed to play Black Adam in the first Shazam movie and we got a slight little tease of him as a holographic history lesson but Black Adam’s history is so rich, he needs his own movie, so let’s talk about it.

Black Adam’s origins go back to 1200 BC, where he was a slave in Kahndaq, a country in the Sanai Peninsula. His entire family was killed by dictators except his nephew Aman. When it seemed Adam would suffer the same fate, Aman helped them escape and ultimately they found themselves at the Rock of Eternity being granted the powers of Shazam.

When these powers healed Adam, Aman wanted to create peace in their country, but Adam wanted to destroy the dictators, so he killed his own nephew to make sure nothing stood in his way. As the story goes, Black Adam freed Kahndaq and took on the Seven Deadly Sins, and ultimately turned against the Council of Eternity and killed all but Shazam.

DJ isn’t kidding when he says Black Adam is powerful. This character heals super fast, he can fly, he has enhanced intelligence, he has super speed and super strength, and has the power of Arcane Lighting -- meaning he can shoot lightning bolts from wherever at whatever he wants.

In the 21st century, especially in some of the stories set in New 52 books, Black Adam is pitted against Dr. Thaddeus Sivana in a story very similar to the one told in the first Shazam! movie.

Eventually, Black Adam comes across Billy Batson as Shazam! and is eager to try to get all of his powers. A fight ensues, and we’ll save the outcome for however the DCEU goes about. But, there are more showdowns to look forward to, as well. The Rock himself teased one of the more iconic showdowns from DC Comics history during Black Adam’s DC FanDome event in August -- with a little jab a Superman being tossed into his panel, saying maybe they’ll be friends -- or maybe they won’t.

Something tells me we might be headed to a Superman / Shazam: The Return of Black Adam story being told in the movies -- and I couldn’t be more okay with it. If you’re wondering, Black Adam’s magic abilities, they actually give him an upper hand over Superman. So.. watch out Henry Cavill!

What questions do you have about Black Adam? Do you want to see him cross paths with any specific characters in the DCEU?