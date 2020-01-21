Black Lightning: The Book of Markovia Chapter Two Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two,” the upcoming January 27 episode of Black Lightning. In the episode, it appears that the conflict between the Pierce family and the ASA will come to a head with Jennifer/Lightning (China Anne McClain) determined that Agent Odell (Bill Duke) has to die. Of course, Jefferson/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) has a different approach to how to deal with Odell – provided he doesn’t deal with the Pierce family first.

In the preview, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, it seems that the ASA’s new approach to dealing with the Pierce family will be simply to kill them all. That seems to lead to what could be a shocking showdown, one that will see the Pierces discovering that Khalil (Jordan Calloway) is alive and under ASA control.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that the ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee.

When it comes to Khalil, at least one Pierce family member has known about the young man’s situation. Lynne discovered Khalil in ASA custody and since then has been convinced that he can be saved, at least while she was still working with the ASA.

“I mean, he killed his mother, so, I was pretty shocked by that,” Adams told reporters during a recent set visit. “I mean I must have read it in the script and I think I went and thought, ‘You’re not going to do that, he’s not going to kill his own mother.’ And then they did it. I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s hardcore.’ So, based on that, I don’t know but we’ve also seen that’s so much technology is developing. It’s quite possible that some rewiring can happen. I mean, Dr Lynn’s looking at, what’s going on in his brain and all this kind of stuff. So, we’ll see.”

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following new episodes of All-American. “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two” debuts on January 27.