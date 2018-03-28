‘Black Lightning’: What’s Next for Jennifer After “The Book of Redemption”?

In tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, Jennifer Pierce continues to struggle with having developed superpowers. However, a simple medical test revealed that the youngest Pierce daughter’s abilities may have a larger impact on her life than previously believed.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption”, below.

After discovering that kids with powers are disappearing much as they did 30 years ago, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) decides that Jennifer (China Anne McClain) should stay home from school with Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) staying with her. While it is a good plan for keeping the girls safe from abduction, that doesn’t alleviate the tension between the sisters. Jennifer continues to reject Anissa’s assertions that Jennifer needs to do something heroic with her powers and the disagreement between the sisters leads to Jennifer having what can only be described as a power surge. When she finds out about it, their mother Lynn (Christine Adams) decides to run some tests and discovers that Jennifer’s powers cause her cells to create pure energy, making Jennifer a generator of power instead of a battery like her father is.

Since Jennifer’s power isn’t passive the way Anissa’s is or reactive the way Jefferson’s is, dealing with the powers may look very different for Jennifer. It’s something that McClain has previously said during a visit to the show’s set that will be difficult to deal with.

“Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,” McClain said. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that, but Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. To have this happen to her is a huge deal and she feels like an alien on earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with, it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

But it may get interesting in a hurry. The ASA also figured out that Jefferson is Black Lightning in tonight’s episode and from the way it looks, they’re going to have him arrested. The only hope Jefferson has is if the authorities can be convinced that Black Lightning is still on the streets even with Jefferson behind bars. Given the similarities in Jennifer and Jefferson’s powers, Gambi (James Remar) and Anissa might end up having to enlist Jennifer’s help to save Jefferson from certain death at the hands of the ASA. Considering that in comics, Jennifer becomes the hero Lightning — who also struggles with her powers when they first appear — helping save her father on The CW drama might be her first steps down a heroic path.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.