Black Lightning: The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two Photos Released

The CW has released new photos for “The Book of Resistance: Chapter Two”, the upcoming episode of Black Lightning set to air on November 25. This season thus far on Black Lightning has seen a lot of changes and challenges for not just the city of Freeland, but for the Pierce family. The ASA occupation has driven a wedge between Jefferson/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Lynn (Christine Adams) as well as fractured their relationships with daughters Anissa/Blackbird/Thunder (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer/Lightning (Chine Anne McClain). However, with the apparent death of Agent Odell (William Duke) this week and the arrival of the Markovians, things will get a lot more complicated — and that includes a major discovery that Khalil/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) is still alive.

In the photos from the episode, you can see both Gambi (James Remar) and Lynn coming face to face with Khalil, presumably in the Pit. This builds off of what Gambi discovered at the end of this week’s episode when he realized that Khalil’s grave was empty — having discovered that the toxin poisoning Anissa was similar to Khalil’s Painkiller venom. You can check out the images as well as the official episode synopsis below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ANISSA REACHES OUT TO JEFFERSON FOR HELP – Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jefferson (Cress Williams) have a heart-to-heart and she tells him she needs Black Lightning’s help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter. Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) implores Lynn (Christine Adams) to help get him access to the Pit. Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grows closer to Brandon (guest star Jahking Guilory). Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton and Jordan Calloway also star. Oz Scott directed the episode written by Lynelle White. Original airdate 11/25/2019.

The episode will be the second to last for Black Lightning before the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. For the first time, Black Lightning will be part of The CW’s interconnected universe of DC Comics shows, colloquially called “The Arrowverse,” and will take place in the Arrowverse’s annual crossover event. The crossover will also feature guest appearances by Tom Welling as Clark Kent, Erica Durance as Lois Lane, John Wesley Shipp as the Flash of Earth-90, Johnathon Schaech as Jonah Hex, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, and Ashley Scott as The Huntress.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Black Lightning airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

