Black Lightning: Book of War Chapter One Photos Released

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) along with his family and allies may have successfully extricated Lynn (Christine Adams) from Markovia, but the battle with the nation is far from over. The final “book” of Black Lightning‘s third season kicks off on Monday night withe “The Book of War: Part One: Homecoming” and while the Pierces may feel like they’ve won, there’s plenty of danger still ahead — including right at home in Freeland, if the photos from the episode are any indication. Freeland is still in trouble, and so is everyone the hero holds dear.

In a newly-released set of photos from the episode, it appears that Jefferson and his family will attempt to settle back into things while Lady Eve (Jill Scott), who was recently revealed to be very much alive, may not be so accepting of the lie that Gambi (James Remar) is dead. Photos show her taking matters into her own hands as she brandishes a gun at the tailor shop that serves as a front for Black Lightning’s operation.

On top of that, the Markovian threat appears to have only amplified since the heroes’ rescue mission. Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) appears to have survived his encounter with Black Lightning and, based on a preview for the episode set to air Monday, February 24, Markovian forces have now moved on Freeland, surrounding the city and putting the heroes in a whole new situation, one with even greater challenges than anything they’ve faced before. You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

WAR – As the battle continues, old alliances are revisited and new alliances forged. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Brusta Brown & John Mitchell Todd.

Black Lightning airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of All-American. “The Book of War: Part One – Homecoming” will debut on February 24.

Lynn looks worried

A serious moment

Baron and Khalil

Lady Eve

Lady Eve has a gun

Gambi has one, too

A serious conversation

All smiles

Meanwhile, in Markovia…