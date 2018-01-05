China Anne McClain Talks ‘Black Lightning’ in New Video

The CW has released a new video for Black Lightning, which features a special behind-the-scenes interview with China Ann McClain.

In the video, McClain introduces audiences to her character, Jennifer Pierce/Lightning, and explains her place within the world of the show.

“Jennifer is the daughter of Jefferson Pierce, aka Black Lightning.” McClain explains. “She’s still growing up, she’s still getting to know herself. She’s only 16 years old, so she’s getting into a little bit of trouble.”

The video also highlights the dynamic between Jennifer and Anissa/Thunder (Nafessa Williams), whose superhero costume was officially unveiled earlier today.

“Anissa, her older sister, is very motherly.” McClain reveals. “She just wants to make sure that she doesn’t go through the things that she went through, and Anissa is just very protective over her.”

As McClain explains, Anissa shares that trait with the show’s titular character, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams).

“I would definitely say that Black Lightning is overprotective.” McClain adds with a laugh. “When we get into trouble, I mean, he whips out that suit, and he goes and gets the people that are after us.”

And according to McClain, the cast has already gone above and beyond to bond on the show’s set – or in some cases, before filming even began.

“I knew very quickly that we were gonna be able to play a family easily.” McClain reveals. “Like I connected with everybody. Nafessa, I connected with before we even got on set. In our screen test, we were [very close]. So we stepped on set, and we were all laughing and joking around. They had to be like ‘Guys, guys, focus.’ We’re like ‘Okay, sorry.’”

Black Lightning will premiere on January 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following the midseason premiere of The Flash.