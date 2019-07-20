Black Lightning: More Superheroes, Supervillains Coming in Season Three

As the Markovian influence over Black Lightning‘s third season grows, series star Cress Williams said during an interview at Comic Con International in San Diego this weekend that the country will become the source of a number of new metahumans — both heroes and villains. Markovia, an Eastern European country that has been working for quite some time to create their own metahuman army, was responsible for the season two villains known as the Masters of Disaster (Marcus Bishop, Darryl Robinson, and Rebecca Jones). The idea of the Markovians making their own metas is especially dangerous to the Pierce family now.

Why? Well, if you will remember, the second season of Black Lightning ended with Agent Odell revealing to the Pierces that he knows, and has known, that Jeff and his daughters have powers. Essentially blackmailing them into working for him seems to be his plan, and that feels like it can’t be too far removed from the family being asked to wage war on Markovia. Meanwhile, the metahumans closer to the family — Khalil and Grace — are still providing plenty of headaches on a day to day basis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) is a man with many faces. He is a former Olympic athlete, respected educator and a father of two. He is also Black Lightning, superpowered protector of the fictional city of Freeland with the ability to sense and harness electricity. Jefferson is not the only one with powers and multiple faces. His oldest daughter, Anissa Pierce (Nafessa Williams) is a medical student, health clinic volunteer and dedicated social activist. She is also the super hero known as Thunder who possesses the ability to drastically increase her density, giving her invulnerability and super strength for as long as she can hold her breath. Finally, Jefferson’s youngest daughter, Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain), is a fiery teen who inherited her father’s athletic gifts but not his desire to be an athlete. Jennifer also inherited super powers. Her body generates pure electrical energy and she possesses the potential to be more powerful than Anissa or Jefferson and is known as Lightning. Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) is Jefferson’s ex-wife but they are still very much in love in addition to sharing the load as co-parents. She’s also an expert in metahuman medicine. Together, the Pierce family faces the challenges of a declined urban community, including a menacing gang that calls itself The 100 and infamous gangster, Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). Worse, Freeland has been plagued by government-sponsored experiments and drug trafficking that have created metahumans and addicts while making Freeland a target of a dangerous foreign power, Markovia. Fortunately, the family has allies in their fight, Jefferson’s surrogate father and a former covert superspy, Peter Gambi (James Remar), as well as Jefferson’s friend and neighbor, the committed and scrupulously honest Deputy Police Chief Henderson (Damon Gupton).

Based on the characters from DC, Black Lightning is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), Charles D. Holland (“JAG”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.