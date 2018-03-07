‘Black Lightning’ Recap With Spoilers: “Equinox: The Book of Fate”

“Equinox: The Box of Fate” opens with Lynn giving Anissa an examination in Gambi’s basement. Lynn diagnoses her daughter with a concussion, but discovers that she also has accelerated healing powers.

Lynn tries to convince her daughter not to do the same work her dad does, but an upset Anissa tells Lynn that she doesn’t know what her daughter is going through.

Upstairs, Jefferson approaches Gambi about Tobias’ arrival back in Freeland. Gambi admits that he didn’t tell Jefferson in an effort to protect him from himself. He thought Jefferson would kill Tobias, and Gambi didn’t want Jefferson to do something he’d regret doing.

Elsewhere, Tobias is having a cage match with a fighter Joey Toledo recruited. Tobias ends up killing the fighter.

Jefferson and Lynn are talking to Detective Henderson about the break-in at Lynn’s lab. Henderson wonders if The 100 is after Jefferson, with both the kidnappings of his daughter and the break-in at Lynn’s workplace. A detective with Henderson shows Lynn a sketch of potential suspects, and Lynn confirms the identity of the robbers in the break in.

We see Lady Eve showing the same sketches to two of her henchmen as she asks them to “take care of it.” Working in his basement, Gambi receives a text that says that the “cleaners are on the way.”

Outside of the police department, Jefferson and Lynn talk about the future of their daughters, especially with Anissa having powers.

Jefferson gets a call on his phone from the burner phone he gave Henderson. Henderson asks if he knows any other powered humans in Freeland as they received reports of somebody destroying a Confederate statue. Jefferson plays dumb.

After the call ends, Anissa walks into her father’s office, and the two talk about the research Anissa had been doing on her grandfather. Jefferson reminds her that her grandfather was murdered and reveals he thinks the break-in at Lynn’s lab might be related to the box Anissa took.

Gambi is visiting Lady Eve and warns her that Tobias is supposed to remain underground, and he’s concerned that the cops might find out he’s still alive. We find out Gambi has helped Lady Eve build a drug empire in Freeland.

The next day at breakfast, Jennifer approaches her dad and Anissa about the two acting weird. Playing dumb, Jefferson tries convincing Jennifer that Anissa was mad because he blew off a brain scan that Anissa had been pushing him to get.

Anissa arrives at Gambi’s where her mother is hiding out for a while, still shaken from the break-in at her lab. While talking to each other, Lynn tells her daughter that Jefferson’s inability to give up the Black Lightning mantle was the eventual cause of their separation.

Anissa goes to the Freeland Gazette to talk to the editor that helped her find her grandfather’s box. She keeps knocking at his office until a coworker comes by to tell Anissa that the editor had passed away.

At a local hideout, Gambi shows up and murders Joey Toledo.

Anissa arrives home and tells her dad that David Poe — the editor at the Gazette — has been killed.

Jefferson goes to Gambi’s to speak to Lynn. While there, she tries convincing her husband to train Anissa to make sure she doesn’t get hurt while out on the streets. Jefferson suddenly gets a call from Henderson and leaves.

Tobias receives word from his sister that Joey Toledo has been murdered.

Jefferson suits up as Black Lightning and goes to meet with Henderson, who informs the vigilante that Toledo has been murdered. Henderson informs Jefferson that he has a lead that Tobias might be attending a concert elsewhere across the city, and Jefferson leaves the meeting to go check out the lead.

Lynn asks Gambi for a favor: she wants the tailor to make a super suit for her daughter. Anissa arrives at Gambi’s shop, and Gambi goes over the suit with an ecstatic Anissa. Lynn agrees to go home with Anissa and stop hiding out at Gambi’s.

Jefferson arrives at the club Tobias is supposed to arrive at. A gunfight breaks out where both Tobias and his sister are shot.

Elsewhere, Lady Eve and her two henchmen arrive at Joey Toledo’s wake. While there, men with futuristic guns start opening fire on Lady Eve, who’s presumably able to take out all of the gunmen. Distracted by what just happened, another gunmen exits one of the closed coffins and shoots Lady Eve with a lightning gun.

At home, Jefferson enters Anissa’s room to talk. He tells her about Tobias’ sister dying in front of him. He reassures his daughter that without them, Freeland doesn’t stand a chance against The 100. Jefferson tells his daughter that whatever he knows about crime fighting, he’ll teach his daughter.

Henderson calls Jefferson on the burner phone and warns him that he went too far tonight. Whoever murdered Lady Eve had framed it on Black Lightning.

Lala wakes up in a hotel room, apparently resurrected.