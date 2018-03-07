‘Black Lightning’: Revelations Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Revelations,” the upcoming eighth episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

The episode will see Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) look for information and evidence that would clear his name as Black Lightning is being blamed for the death of Lady Eve (Jill Scott) after she was killed by a weapon that uses electrical current in tonight’s episode. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) will help her father in that quest. You can check out the preview in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview also reveals that Lala (William Catlett) is back in action after his mysterious resurrection. While that likely is going to cause even more challenges for Black Lightning, things aren’t looking great for Gambi (James Remar) either. As we’ve seen, Gambi has a questionable past with deep connections to Lady Eve — one that includes him helping her build her drug empire in Freeland. Based on both the preview and promotional photos for the episode, Gambi appears to be doing some soul searching. One thing is clear, though, and that’s that Gambi is far more than just a tailor, something Remar himself told ComicBook.com.

“I don’t just sit in the tailor shop and do nothing besides sew new clothes,” Remar said. “I do other stuff. Some pretty challenging stuff, too. And I’m out here helping Jefferson when he’s Black Lightning in terms of surveillance support — and a couple of times I have to haul in there but quick and scoop him up off the ground.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Revelations” below.

TRAINING DAY – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) works with Anissa (Nafessa Williams) to help find information to clear Black Lightning’s name. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) begins interning for Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) finds himself in a precarious situation. Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. The episode was written by Jan Nash and directed by Tanya Hamilton (#108).

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Revelations” will air on March 13.