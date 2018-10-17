‘Black Lightning’: “The Book of Consequences: Master Lowry” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Book of Consequences: Master Lowry”, the third episode of Black Lightning‘s second season.

The preview offers some pretty major teases with regards to the episode, most notably in the fact that Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) can be seen using her full Lightning powers, which she has been struggling with so far this season.

“Part of her feels like she should step up, but that’s also why she’s so mad that she has powers.” McClain explained to reporters during a recent visit to the show’s set. “‘Cause she’s like, “I shouldn’t feel like this. I shouldn’t feel forced to step up because my sister has fully accepted it…. I shouldn’t feel like this. I’m sixteen.’ But I definitely think that part of her feels that way. She feels the responsibility to step up, put her suit on, and get her butt out there and help. And she will, eventually.”

Meanwhile, the title of the episode hints at the arrival of “Major Lowry”, the new principal who will be stepping in for Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) at Garfield High. As was made clear in this week’s episode, that storyline will be tackling the “white savior” complex head-on, much like how the show has handled other social issues.

“When we can see each other, then we can see, oh, how much we are the same, and there is that bridge that we can walk over,” producer Mara Brock Akil explained during San Diego Comic-Con. “TV chiefs are selecting only one type of person, or two or three types of people. All representation matters in the spirit of, we need to see everybody. We need to also see the groups of people, or the types of people, who are often left out of the narrative. I think that’s why we say, Black representation matters, or LGBTQ, because these groups have been left out. Or characters who are paralyzed. It starts to grow in the fiction. They constantly get left out of the narrative, and we need to bring everybody in the narrative.”

“But also doing it honestly,” series creator Salim Akil added. “I’m not trying to be Kumbaya. The shit that I want to say, I want it to be real. I want people to have real representation. It’s like me having a conversation with a Native American about slavery, that Native American is gonna look at me like, ‘What the f— are you talkin’ about?’ Yes, no, that was horrible! But, my people don’t even exist hardly anymore. So, it’s all in degrees, and I think it’s time that we start talking about this.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.