Black Lightning Season 3 Release Date Moved Up

When The CW announced their fall schedule back in June, Black Lightning fans couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed. The Cress Williams-starring series was still debuting its third season in the fall, but just not at the same time as the network’s other DC Comics inspired shows. However, that’s all changed. The network announced at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday that Black Lightning‘s Season 3 release date has been moved up to Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9/8c.

Prior to today’s update, Black Lightning had been set to premiere its third season on Monday, October 21st, making it the last DC show on the network to premiere for the fall season (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will be returning midseason). The shift to October 7 puts Black Lightning‘s premiere right after that of its Monday night programming partner, All American and eliminates one of the two planned encore presentations of Batwoman‘s series premiere.

Prepare for the storm, #BlackLightning returns Monday, October 7 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/87R9v8b07O — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) August 4, 2019

In addition to the schedule shift for Black Lightning, there was other major news about the series in Sunday’s TCA presentation. It was announced that the show will finally be joining the Arrowverse this fall as part of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, with the hero making his first appearance at some point in the multiverse-changing crossover event. It’s not yet clear exactly where in “Crisis” Black Lightning will appear or how that appearance will happen in the grand scheme of the event. but it is news that is very welcome for fans. Since Black Lightning‘s series debut, fans have been clamoring to have Black Lightning be part of the Arrowverse. According to network president Mark Pedowitz, the reason it’s happening now is that the timing just works now — and showrunner Salim Akil had signed off on it.

“This is a DC property we felt it might be the right time if [showrunner] Salim [Akil] was interested in it,” Pedowitz says of the universe bending crossover. “He is doing his own thing, and we would not have done it if he didn’t sign off on it.”

Black Lightning Season 3 will debut on Monday, October 7 at 9/8c on The CW following the second season premiere of All American at 8/7c.

