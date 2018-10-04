‘Black Lightning’ Star Cress Williams On Jefferson and Lynn’s Relationship

The CW is a network full of beautiful, young people having complicated and tempestuous relationships — but last season, no romance was more fraught, relatable, and tender than that of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) and Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) on Black Lightning.

Williams, who says he is a fan of the show and the romance, shared some thoughts on the relationship recently, suggesting that part of what keeps the chemistry fresh is that he and Adams do not know what the writers are going to do next.

“We made a point that they’re formally divorced, they’re not separated, they’re divorced, but I made a point of just from the moment I read the first episode, the pilot, that Jefferson still wears his wedding ring just because he is not giving up hope,” Williams told reporters during a visit to the show’s set. “So he’s always wore his wedding ring, unless he was fighting crime in the suit or whatever.”

Williams shares that enthusiasm — and semingly so do Lynn and Adams. But they do not discuss the upcoming story much between the actors.

“We haven’t talked about it, Christine and I, we haven’t,” Williams admitted. “I think we both adopt need to know basis information so we haven’t even gone to the writers and said, ‘What’s the deal?’ We just put our head down and just started moving forward, which is really what the characters are going through. The finale happened and season two starts a week after that. I think as as a couple, as a family, we’ve just picked up our pieces and started trying to move forward. There’s literally no time to have the — What do they call it, define the relationship? The DTR? — There’s no time to have it because then something hits us and then we got to deal with that and then this. We haven’t, as actors, and the characters haven’t either.”

At the end of the day, like most of the show’s fans, Williams is enjoying the relatively placid family status quo at the start of season 2 — especiailly since with so much other stuff going on, fighting with the person you love the most seems needlessly stressful.

“It’s great because as a fan of the show and the characters I want them to be remarried and together,” Williams said. “For the time being we get to at least pretend that we are.”

Black Lightning‘s third season will debut on October 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following the season premiere of The Flash.