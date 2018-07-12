‘Black Lightning’ LEGO Exclusive Available at Comic-Con

Black Lightning has easily become one of the biggest highlights of comic book television this year, and it looks like LEGO is celebrating in a pretty unique way.

The collectible company recently debuted their Black Lightning SDCC exclusive minifigure. The figure, which you can check out below, shows a stylized version of Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) in his supersuit, all of which is displayed in some adorable packaging.

For fans of the breakout series, which will soon be headed into its sophomore season, this minifig will probably be a must-have. And considering the show’s impact – particularly within the DC TV landscape – it’s pretty easy to see why.

“I think the producer/creator of the show, Salim [Akil], has been pretty clear that we’re not really a part of the Arrowverse,” Williams said in an interview earlier this year. “I know everybody wants us to be, and I still see tweets going, ‘another Arrowverse show.’ But we’re not part of it. I think he’s even talked about it, it would be really great to create a new universe. I think he coined it the ‘Lightningverse’.”

At the moment, it’s somewhat unclear what will happen next in Black Lightning‘s second season, but it sounds like things could go into a new territory.

“Going into the second season, what I want to explore is the idea that you have these children and now you realize they have these powers,” Akil said in a previous interview. “You have one daughter who loves the idea of having powers and you have another daughter who despises the idea of having powers, but she still has them. How does that affect your children? How do you deal with?”

The second season of Black Lightning will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.