‘BoJack Horseman’ Season 5 Has a ‘Wonder Woman’ Easter Egg

The brand new season of BoJack Horseman has finally premiered, providing fans with all of the laughs and depressing, existential realizations they’ve been missing. But for superhero nerds, there’s something else in store for you.

In the first episode of BoJack Horseman, the title character heads to the Warbler Bros. Studio lot to film the latest episode of his new series Philbert. The establishing shot of the studio shows a huge poster of the 2017 hit film Wonder Woman. Only it’s not Wonder Woman, it’s Wonder Worm.

BoJack Horseman is loaded with references to classic films and television series, though they’re altered to incorporate the anthropomorphic animals included in the series. Seeing Gal Gadot‘s iconic take on the Amazon warrior get the classic Lisa Hanawalt treatment should be a treat for fans.

This is the latest tease for fans who are eager to see Wonder Woman’s return to the big screen. Unfortunately, there will be a long wait before that happens as the next movie has long ways to go before it premieres in theaters.

Wonder Woman 1984 is currently in production, and will look to unleash the comic book character fans know and love onto the big screen. Director Patty Jenkins, who is quick to proclaim her love for Diana Prince, has frequently said she was eager to get to a sequel while making the first film.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

At San Diego Comic-Con, Jenkins appeared with Gadot and Chris Pine to tease the film’s setting, explaining her choice to set it during the 1980s.

“That era [in the first film] was the beginning of the modernized world.” Jenkins explained. “This is its entirely own 80s movie and its own thing reason why it really was mankind at its best and worst. We’re aware of some of the prices of our behavior nowadays but back then we weren’t. Great music and elegant and incredible things of the 80s too but also revealing the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman visit a period of time as us at our most extreme.”

We’ll see if BoJack has an updated take on Diana Prince after Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on November 1, 2019.