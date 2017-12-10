Brian Michael Bendis Reveals Recent Hospital Stay, Thanks Fans For Support

Comic creator Brian Michael Bendis is doing okay now, but he just revealed that the last week has been hell.

Evidently Bendis was recently in intensive care, revealing how bad things got last week thanks to a surprise MRSA infection. It got pretty bad for Bendis, as he revealed he almost died as a result.

“So, 1 week ago I woke up in intensive care because of a surprise MRSA infection that grabbed & blinded me for 4 days. this was the worst week of my life,” Bendis said. “I almost died on Monday. it’ll take months to recover. i wasn’t even going to share it was so bad.. my wife literally saved my life. my friends surrounded me in a wall of love. fraction didn’t leave my bedside for two days. my face had swelled shut. @DavidWalker1201 @Oeming @takisoma (& many non comics pals) just descended on my family & kept my kids safe….”

The good news is that Bendis is now home, and friends, family, and coworkers have made things much easier for him.

“I’m home. miraculously,” Bendis said. “My recent healthy eating & weight loss helped me bounce out of the hospital and I’m recovering here at home. I look like actual s*** but I feel alive. @JoeQuesada has\d my back. marvel & DC both agreed to let me do my work when I can. I can and need to…but today, waking up to your reactions to Jessica & miles, (both coming out on the same day) was such a reversal of fortune to where I was last week that I could not even process it. thank you for being you. I’m on the mend. I’m here and I get better every day.”

From all of us here at ComicBook.com, we wish Bendis a speedy recovery.

Bendis recently made the move from his longtime home at Marvel to DC Comics, a move that no one saw coming. Bendis has become synonymous with Marvel over the years, but DC fans are more than excited to see what he can do with DC icons.