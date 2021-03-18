Brooklyn Nine-Nine Drops Snyder Cut Reference

✖

Brooklyn Nine-Nine just referenced The Snyder Cut of Justice League on the latest episode. During an argument in the precinct, Jake Peralta tries to convince Captain Holt that Aquaman’s trident is supposed to have five prongs. The leader of the 99th Precinct doesn’t agree and cites the fact that the prefix “tri” would indicate that there should be three prongs and no more. But, Jake retorts that Jason Momoa’s weapon has five points on the business end in both the original theatrical release and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It's sure to get a chuckle out of anyone out there aware of the drama leading to the epic’s release on HBO Max over the pandemic. (Jokes like this show you have far the Snyder Cut movement managed to get. When we’re getting references on wildly popular sitcoms, something has indeed gone right for your cause.) It was quick, but a lot of the DC Comics fans probably appreciated it.

The Snyder Cut made it to Brooklyn 99! #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/EQYKzHqwRx — Alex Lobo needs ☕️ 🇨🇺 (@GeekLawGrad) August 19, 2021

Things have already begun to slide towards the end for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This is to be the final season of the show, and all the stars are emotional about being this close to the final episodes. Comicbook.com recently spoke to Melissa Numero about the last season. She says that fans will definitely be satisfied by everything that goes down in Season 8.

"So we're like midway through, a lot of kind of misty moments happening on set. I will say, as we all start to think about and talk about (it), it feels really weird to be doing something where you know the last day is gonna be so sad and you're probably gonna cry a lot, you're like a month away from crying all the time,” she said. “It's like a really strange feeling. So we have a lot of moments where it's like, it's too soon, it's too soon. We're not there yet, we're not there yet. And we're just trying to like have fun, like we're shooting any season of Brooklyn.”

The star added, ”It's bittersweet, but I'm really proud of the show. I'm really proud of this season. I think it's going to be a really satisfying end I hope for the viewers and just trying to think of it as like the victory lap, celebrating the show, celebrating the people I work with. Not trying not to take anything for granted and stay really present."

