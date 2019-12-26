Bruce Wayne Shows Off His Guns in Deleted Justice League Snyder Cut Scene

The holidays have proven to be a boon for Zack Snyder fans hoping to get news of his version of Justice League. The filmmaker has posted a series of photos with corresponding quotes from the movie Excalibur, but there’s one specific image that could prove especially intriguing for Batman fans. We only got a few brief glimpses of the Dark Knight’s alter ego of Bruce Wayne in the theatrical release, but it looks like the Snyder Cut may have had bigger plans for for the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist.

Snyder has spoken at length about his plans for the Justice League movie, revealing that there were a lot more ideas left on the cutting room floor than fans even know about. In fact, they had to change the original script for his movie after Warner Bros. executives seemed to get skittish after the mixed response to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“The original Justice League that Chris [Terrio] and I wrote, we didn’t even shoot,” Snyder said. “The actual idea, the hard, hard idea, the scary idea, we never filmed because the studio was like ‘That’s crazy.’“

He added, “It’s a long story. The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained … and that we would end up in the distance future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There was a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

He also revealed that the Knightmare sequence would have played a bigger role in his plans for the movie if he had his way.

“If Superman knew that somehow it was Bruce’s responsibility to protect Lois, he would have been mad at him in [Batman v Superman]. So that’s why he says ‘She was my world, and you took her from me.’”

There’s no worry yet on whether or not Warner Bros. will ever release Snyder’s version of Justice League, but many fans remain hopeful it will eventually see the light of day.