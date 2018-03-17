Bryan Hill Heads to ‘Detective Comics’, Brings Black Lightning With Him

The Wild Storm: Michael Cray writer Bryan Hill will head to Detective Comics in May, and he’s bringing a little Outsiders flavor to the book.

Per Den of Geek, Hill will start his first arc with a guest appearance by Black Lightning, a longtime member of Batman’s Outsiders, a superteam filled with B-list heroes, operating on the fringes of the DC Universe.

Black Lightning, who had not been a major character in the DC Universe since it was rebooted in 2011, has recently enjoyed a revival. With a popular TV show on the air, the character’s co-creator Tony Isabella has been writing Black Lightning: Dead Man’s Hands.

It wasn’t long ago that current Detective Comics writer James Tynion IV confirmed that he would be leaving the series. Tynion — who also continues to publish creator-owned work — will likely write a Justice League-flavored book spinning out of the upcoming Justice League: No Justice miniseries.

Following that six-issue, weekly event, DC has teased a reworking of its Justice League family of titles, with Christopher Priest leaving the main series in favor of longtime Batman scribe Scott Snyder.

Detective Comics #982 begins Hill’s run, which will last five issues. There is no word who will take over Detective Comics after he leaves, or what Hill’s next project will be, although deductive reasoning (and the Den of Geek story) suggests a likely revival of the Outsiders.

You can see the official solicitation text for Hill’s first two issues below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #982

Written by BRYAN HILL • Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA • Cover by EDDY BARROWS • Variant cover by MARK BROOKS

“On the Outside” part one! Duke Thomas. Cassandra Cain. They and other young heroes don’t intend to stand down, no matter what Batman thinks is best. Who can Batman trust to guide them? They need a teacher…and Black Lightning fits the bill!

On sale JUNE 13 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T

DETECTIVE COMICS #983

Written by BRYAN HILL • Art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA • Cover by EDDY BARROWS • Variant cover by MARK BROOKS

“On the Outside” part two! Batman wanted Black Lightning involved in the lives of his protégés—but how involved was the Dark Knight thinking? What kind of missions will Jefferson Pierce take them on? And what, exactly, is he whispering in their ears about Batman himself?

On sale JUNE 27 • 32 pg, FC, $2.99 US • RATED T