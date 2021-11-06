Cardi B Meets Batman Star Robert Pattinson And The Internet Loves It

Internet darling Cardi B actually managed to meet Robert Pattinson this weekend and social media couldn’t get enough. While the Hip-Hop superstar usually jokes about You star Penn Badgley these days, she was more than ready to make a little time for the newest Batman. On her Twitter post, she says that meeting Pattinson made her feel like a teen. Well, scores of her followers felt the same way after seeing her genuine reaction in the video. You can see it for yourself down below and the whole thing will probably put a big smile on your face.

It hasn’t been that long since DC FanDome and the reveal of The Batman‘s full trailer. Pattinson actually attended a big panel with director Matt Reeves and his co-star Zoe Kravitz as they spoke about the upcoming movie. It seems like the psychology of Bruce Wayne was something that Pattinson was really looking forward to exploring for himself. This is a younger Batman and that means it will be uncharted territory in live-action movies.

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4I — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 6, 2021

“For some reason, Batman has always stood out as one of the major characters of the 20th century,” Pattinson said during The Batman‘s special featurette at FanDome. “So many people connected on such a deep level and for so many different reasons. The first conversation I had with Matt about it, I just knew there was something radically different from anything with the Batman movies before.”

He added, “Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage. All the fights seem very personal. He wants to inflict his kind of justice. He’s just compelled to do it. There is no other option.”

“He doesn’t have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear and other kinds of iterations of it where he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl,” the star explained. “And I kind of really like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t completely defined what Batman is. I mean, he gets lost in it whenever he’s putting on [Batman] every night. He’s not sleeping and he’s becoming this quite sort of odd creature.”

