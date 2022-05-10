Cartoon Network Teases Aquaman: King of Atlantis Trilogy Specials

✖





Aquaman: King of Atlantis is coming to Cartoon Network very soon and they're getting fans ready for the big TV premiere with a tweaked poster. May 14 will see fans treated to a very different take on the undersea super hero. HBO Max fans have been able to see the animated trilogy early, but with the popularity of DC Comics properties on the network, a lot more fans will be able to see Arthur's journey for themselves. Some of the people working on this show have created cartoon favorites before. Victor Courtright (ThunderCats Roar!) and Marly Halpern-Graser (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) are showrunners and co-executive producers on the specials. Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with the duo previously about the challenges of telling an Aquaman story. It comes with its own hurdles to clear, but old and new fans alike delighted in getting to see the King of Atlantis do his thing in that distinct art style.

"Oh yeah. The visual style of this thing is from all over the place – old monster movies, old animation, our experience on ThunderCats," Courtright explained with ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "We worked with a lot of the same design team, and some of the board artists, and a lot of our crew from ThunderCats as well. We really just kind of pulled from all over the place, and that's one of the things I love about the Aquaman world is that so many different things can fit together. It was just such a good starting point, such a good inspiration for creating new things that feel fun and strange."

"This Aquaman project is pretty different than ThunderCats, but one of the things that Aquaman and ThunderCats have in common is they both have always had a mixture of magic and sci-fi, all in the same world," Halpern-Graser chimed-in. "The Atlanteans have a lot of super science, but what Mera is doing is definitely magic, controlling water like that. There's always both things side by side in Aquaman, and that's really fun to play with."

Here's how Warner Bros. describes the specials: "Aquaman: King of Atlantis begins with Aquaman starting his first day on the job as king of Atlantis – and he's got a lot of catching up to do. Luckily, he has his two royal advisors to back him up: the scholar Vulko, and Mera, the water controlling warrior princess. Between dealing with unscrupulous surface dwellers, elder evils from beyond time and his own half-brother who wants to overthrow him, Aquaman must rise to the challenge and prove to his subjects – and to himself – that he's the true heir to the throne, and holder of the trident!"

Are you excited to see King of Atlantis on Cartoon Network? Let us know down in the comments!