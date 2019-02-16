Clever New ‘Batman v Superman’ Easter Egg Discovered

Comic book movies are full of easter eggs and sometimes it can take years to discover them all. Thanks to a post on Reddit, we’ve gotten a glimpse at a hidden gem in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Posted to the DC_Cinematic subreddit by u/nvi14, this image from the DC Extended Universe film reveals a nod to Jay Oliva.

“So, I found something….. probably I am not the first but this movie is Lit,” they wrote.

Jay Oliva is a storyboard artist, film producer, and animated film director. He worked as the storyboard artist on Batman v Superman, but his career in Hollywood started in the ’90s. He’s worked as the storyboard artist on tons of series, including The Flash, Teen Titans, Justice League Unlimited, Max Steel, Godzilla: The Series, Wolverine and the X-Men, and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Oliva has also worked on multiple other comic book movies, including Deadpool, Ant-Man, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Justice League.

Oliva is also a director, having worked on multiple projects, including helming ten episodes of Young Justice. Check out his full, impressive filmography on IMDB here.

Many DC fans were quick to comment on the post, impressed with the discovery.

“Great catch, that’s a fun Easter egg,” u/snyderversetrilogy wrote.

“The movie that never stops giving.. GREAT find,” u/suhailSea added.

“I think there’s literally an infinite number of Easter eggs in this movie,” u/AnasDh joked.

