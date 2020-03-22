Comic Book Fans Are Debating Whether Doctor Strange is Better Than The Flash

Comic book fans are debating who is better between The Flash and Doctor Strange. This is one of those classic arguments that has only been exacerbated by the fact that everyone is at home self-isolating because of coronavirus. Nevertheless, there are people heated in the relies and in the string of tweets that started all this arguing. Some Marvel fans are absolutely miffed that everyone is dismissing Doctor Strange off-hand. But, the DC supporters are pointing to the bevy of powers on hand for The Flash.

Marvel‘s tale of the tape is clear when it comes to the Sorcerer Supreme. They describe him as: “Doctor Strange’s powers and abilities originally stemmed from tapping into otherworldly entities and planes, chief among them the Vishanti, a triumvirate of powerful beings who granted magic-users temporary access to their essences through spells. Strange called upon the Vishanti throughout his early years as a magician to aid in his battles against various forms of magical danger and creatures, culminating in him receiving the title of Sorcerer Supreme when the Ancient One relinquished it upon his death.”

“Strange’s primary artifact is known as the Eye of Agamotto, an amulet endowed with the might of the being it was christened for and the ability to impart powers of light, truth, and planar travel, among others. In addition, the doctor also makes use of his Cloak of Levitation to fly and maintains a sprawling library of mystical tomes in his New York home. Recently, he’s taken up the ancient Axe of Angarruumus for both offense and defense purposes.”

Would You Rather: Be the Sorcerer Supreme OR Have access to the Speedforce pic.twitter.com/bk0MeVxrND — Jimmy Folino (@MrNiceGuy18_58) March 21, 2020

On the other side of things, The Flash is one of the most recognizable faces at DC Comics. They describe him as:

“Three men have held the title of “The Fastest Man Alive”—Jay Garrick, Barry Allen, and Wally West. Each of them redefined the word “hero.” The mysterious power known as the Speed Force is an energy field that has, over the centuries, granted incredible powers of velocity to certain heroes. The most famous of these is the Flash, also known as the Fastest Man Alive. Ever since the days of World War II, there has been a man clad in red who can run at impossible speeds, using his power to save lives and defend those who cannot defend themselves. All between the ticks of a second.”

“The Flash has mastery over not just speed, but time itself, and he has often used his powers to travel through different eras and even into other dimensions. Although the Flash has not always been fast enough to outrun personal tragedy when it has come for him, he always does his best to prevent the same from happening to the people of Central City and Keystone City. In so doing, he’s earned himself a spot among the greatest Super Heroes the DC Universe has ever known.”

Who do you think would win in a fight? Let us know in the comments! Check out the argument down below:

There’s a lot of people who have access to the speed force there’s only one sorcerer supreme. Also if you’re sorcerer supreme you don’t have to constantly fix your mistake of traveling back into the past to save your dead mother. https://t.co/TsSnglVrU9 — grimstoryteller (@grimstoryreview) March 21, 2020

Sorcerer Supreme couldn’t even handle Thanos with, even, the help of fellow Superheroes.



Single-handedly, The Flash would’ve nabbed that Gauntlet before Thanos could even THINK of the “I” pronoun in “I am inevitable.” pic.twitter.com/PlanefZKeQ — All_Prays💥 2020 🦠😷 (@All_Prays) March 21, 2020

Sorcerer Supreme, PEERY-YET.💅✨💫



Speed Force is excellent & you can do a whole lot, but sometimes, running ain’t gon do the trick–you need a li’l bit of Summoning, Teleportation, Transmutation, Telekinesis, ESP, Illusion Casting & Astral Projection in your life. pic.twitter.com/UjCZBLggKR — 👨🏿‍🦱The Man from U.R.K.E.L.™ (@RandyS0725) March 21, 2020

Speedforce



I can do whatever I want with the speed force. Being the Sorcerer Supreme is an actual job title with specific responsibilities https://t.co/rMUg07Bs3u — GL (@ProbNotThatGuy) March 21, 2020

Sorcerer Supreme so I can manipulate time to make it seem I had super speed. Check mate https://t.co/TTfGHuXG9N — John Galonis (@GalonisJohn) March 21, 2020

