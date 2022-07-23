Comic-Con 2022: Batwheels Trailer Released by HBO Max

Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for Batwheels, the upcoming animated series geared towards preschool aged viewers. The trailer was released as part of DC Comic's "Comics are Fun for Everyone" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday where it was also revealed that a half-hour special, Secret Origins of the Batwheels, is set to debut on September 17th — Batman Day — on Cartoonito on HBO Max and will debut later on Cartoonito on Cartoon. Network. You can check out the footage for yourself below.

Batwheels follows a team of incredible crimefighters who have banded together to oppose evil, combat crime and clean up the streets of Gotham City. They are...okay, they're NOT Batman and Robin. They're the Batwheels – an awesome group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, Batgirl, and a host of DC Super Heroes. Having just been created by the Batcomputer, our heroes are essentially kids with little to no life experience. Led by Bam (The Batmobile), the Batwheels – Bibi (The Batgirl Cycle), Red (The Redbird), Jett (The Batwing) and Buff (The Bat Truck) – must navigate the growing pains of being a newly formed super team as well as the growing pains that come with just being a kid. This relatable and aspirational series will follow the journey of this dynamic team as they thrill and entertain with their heroic adventures as well as demonstrate to kids the value of self-confidence, friendship, and teamwork.

Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register serves as the show's executive producer with Michael G. Stern serving as co-executive producer. Steven Fink produces the series for Bang Zoom Ltd. and Simon J. Smith is the supervising producer. The cast of the series will include Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam, Leah Lewis as Batgirl, A.J. Hudson as Duke Thomas, James Arnold Taylor as Toyman, Jess Harnell as Penguin, Kimberly Brooks as the Batcomputer, Mick Wingert as Moe, Lilimar as Batwing, Xolo Mariduena as Snowy the Snowcrawler, and Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman.

"Batwheels is the perfect show to headline our new foray into preschool," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC). "I can't wait for all the aspiring super heroes out there to meet this whole new batch of crime-fighters."

Are you excited for Batwheels? Let us know in the comment section!