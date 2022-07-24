Comic-Con 2022: New Justice Society of America Animated Movie In the Works

The Justice Society of America will soon be in front of the masses thanks to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. Beyond that, the group's expected to have a sizable role in DC's offerings moving forward, including the group's very own animated flick. During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Warner Brothers Home Entertainment announced another Justice Society of America film would soon follow up Justice Society: World War II.

Beyond that, little is known about the movie other than the notion it'll be in the same continuity as Batman: The Long Halloween and Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

On top of Black Adam and the new animated feature, rumors of have long circulated pointing towards the group's own live-action film or HBO Max series.

"There's been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it's very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan," Black Adam producer Dany Garcia told Collider last year about Black Adam's place in the wider DCEU. "Unfortunately, I can't speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we're very focused on building out this world we're creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes. And believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through."

In addition to The Rock, Black Adam will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.