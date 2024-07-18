A “daring new vision” of the Man of Steel is taking flight from DC Comics. After Scott Snyder (Batman) and Joshua Williamson (Superman) on Wednesday formally announced DC All In — the company’s biggest initiative since 2016’s line-wide title relaunch, DC Rebirth — the publisher is pulling back the curtain on Absolute DC ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. The just-revealed lineup of core series includes Absolute Superman by writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval, Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, and Absolute Batman by Snyder and Nick Dragotta.

Unlike Kal-El’s counterpart in the prime DC Universe — who is married toLois Lane, father to the Jon Kent Superman, and part of the SupermanFamily backed by the Metropolis-based Supercorp — Aaron’s Absolute Superman “has no Fortress [of Solitude], no family, no home,” he wrote on Substack. “Get ready for a daring new vision of the Last Son of Krypton.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated writer, whose credits include DC Vertigo’s Scalped, Marvel’s Wolverine and Thor, and IDW’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch, also teased more will be revealed during the 2024 DC Comics SDCC panel set to run 12:45pm-1:45pm Thursday, July 25th, in Room 6DE. Over the four-day convention, DC will host comics-centric panels featuring Williamson, Mark Waid (Absolute Power), Jeph Loeb (the upcoming Batman: The Last Halloween), Rafael Grampá (Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham), Tom King (Wonder Woman), Ram V (Detective Comics), Tom Taylor (Nightwing), Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern), Nicole Maines (Absolute Power: Super Son), and more.

The Absolute Universe is a dangerous new DC universe created by Darkseid energy, and one that exists parallel to the ongoing DCU. The Dark Knight is a Batman without the vast resources of his core-line counterpart — no money and no mansion— and the Amazon warrior is a Wonder Woman without her island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, and no mission of peace.

“The creation of the Absolute Universe is how I alwaysimagined coming back to DC,” Snyder said in a statement on Thursday. “DC All In will be a great jumping-onpoint for new readers as well as lapsed fans to discover new stories tolove and the chance to explore the new directions in store for DC’s coreseries lineup.”

Snyder and Williamson’s DC All In Special #1 one-shot, out in October, will launch the new Absolute Universe line of comics, which continues with Absolute Batman #1 (October 9th), Absolute Wonder Woman #1 (October 23rd), and Absolute Superman #1 (November 6th).

See the first solicitations for the DCAU and stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.