‘Constantine’ Animated Series Poster Revealed

With Constantine coming to New York Comic Con this weekend, Warner Bros. Animation and The CW have revealed the first official poster for the Constantine animated series.

DC TV fans got a big win earlier this year when it was announced that fan-favorite Constantine TV series star Matt Ryan was returning for a new Constantine animated series, which will air on The CW seed. As for what the show is about, the official press release describes it as such:

“John Constantine … a seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult. Armed with an arcane knowledge of the dark arts and a wicked wit, he fights the good fight. With his soul already damned to hell, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect the innocent. With the balance of good and evil on the line‎, Constantine uses his skills to face the supernatural terrors that threaten our world and send them back where they belong. After that, who knows… maybe there’s hope for him and his soul after all.”

So, basically, exactly what you’d expect from a Constantine TV series of any kind.

The live-action Constantine only lasted for 13 episodes on NBC back in 2014, after already getting one do-over attempt when the show was retooled with a new female lead and concept after the pilot. Despite low ratings, Cosntantine had enough of a cult following to keep fans continuously rooting for Matt Ryan’s return to the character in some shape or form.

Ryan already granted fans’ wishes by reprising his live-action role as Constantine in Season Four of Arrow; he’s also previously voiced an animated version of the character in WB Animation’s Justice League Dark feature film.

Constantine will premiere on The CW Seed in early 2018.