Do Barry and Iris Get Married in “Crisis on Earth-X Part 1”?

After weeks of anticipation, the Arrowverse wedding of Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton) has finally arrived. But were the pair actually able to say “I do”?

Spoilers for the first hour of “Crisis on Earth-X” below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw a gaggle of Arrowverse heroes coming together for Barry and Iris’ big day. Like almost any wedding, toasts were made, songs were sung, and new relationships were formed. But when it came time for the ceremony itself, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Just as the ceremony kicked in, the wedding’s priest (played by former superhero actor William Katt) was vaporized. This marked the arrival of Earth-X’s villains, including Oliver Queen/Dark Arrow (Stephen Amell), Kara Danvers/Overgirl (Melissa Benoist), and evil versions of Prometheus and the Reverse Flash. The Arrowverse’s heroes proceeded to fight the villains, making quite a mess of the church in the process.

Ultimately, the wedding did not continue, as our heroes made their way to S.T.A.R. Labs to plot their next move. So unfortunately, that means that Barry and Iris haven’t technically gotten married yet. But hey, there are still three more “Crisis on Earth-X” installments for it to happen in.

“I think that you can expect on any DCTV show that wedding’s don’t usually go as planned,” Candice Patton told reporters during a recent set visit. “You’ve got some villains who come in and try to spoil that. You’ve got aliens from Earth-X. So, things don’t go as planned. You’ll have to wait and see if they can actually get married at some point. Do the deed.”

“Crisis on Earth-X” is a four-hour event that will air on November 27th and 28th beginning at 8 p.m. and running for two hours each day; Supergirl (8 p.m. Monday), The Flash (8 p.m. Tuesday) and Legends of Tomorrow (9 p.m. Tuesday) will remain in their normal time slots but Arrow will move from Thursday to a 9 p.m. Monday placement for the week.