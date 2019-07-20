“Crisis on Infinite Earths”: Brandon Routh to Play Kingdom Come Superman

DC fans are still hyped from the news that Brandon Routh will be returning as Superman in The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, but it looks like the surprises aren’t stopping there. During Saturday’s proceedings at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Routh will be playing a take on the Kingdom Come Superman. Routh arrived during the panel to break the news, through the help of a t-shirt with the suit’s logo.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Kingdom Come take on Superman, here’s what you need to know. The iconic Mark Waid and Alex Ross miniseries imagined an older, darker take on the Man of Steel, whose faith in humanity and their reliance on superheroes ultimately gets destroyed. He ultimately retreats to the Fortress of Solitude, returning to reform the Justice League many years later. They construct a prison to gather up the newer, more violent superheroes that have popped up in his absence, which creates a war between the two factions of heroes.

Kingdom Come Superman has popped up throughout the canon several times in the years since, ultimately last being seen in a 2015 issue of Convergence. In the years since Kingdom Come first debuted in 1996, that take on Superman has become a favorite amongst DC fans, with many eager to see the character adapted to the big screen in some way.

It’s unclear at this point exactly how Routh’s version of the character will fit into the Arrowverse’s fold, and if it will have any connection to his previous take on the role in Superman Returns. With news breaking yesterday that Routh and Tyler Hoechlin would be playing the Man of Steel at different points in his life, some had already begun to speculate that Routh would embody a Kingdom Come take on the character.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” will debut across Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman later this year, and will wrap up in early 2020.