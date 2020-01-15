Does Earth-2 Get Restored in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”?

Even before “Crisis on Infinite Earths” officially kicked off, the Multiverse was hit with a major and devastating loss that would serve as a harbinger of what was to come. During the Arrow season eight premiere Earth-2, the home of Laurel Lance/Black Siren as well as The Flash‘s Harrison “Harry” Wells and Jesse Quick, was wiped out of existence by the anti-matter wave tearing through the Multiverse. Since that stunning moment, fans have wondered and even hoped that the outcome of “Crisis” would somehow restore what is for many a favorite in the many worlds of the Arrowverse. Now, with “Crisis” having concluded tonight we finally know the final fate of Earth-2 and the beloved characters who called it home.

Spoilers for tonight’s conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” below.

The loss of Earth-2 is one that hit the Arrowverse hard. Not only did Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) end up watching those he loved die on the alternate world as he narrowly escaped while on a mission from the Monitor, but Laurel (Katie Cassidy) struggled with the grief and rage of losing her home and, in a very real sense, her chance at redemption. The Flash was also horrified to learn of the world’s destruction as it meant the deaths of their friends and team members, Harry (Tom Cavanagh) and Jesse (Violette Beane) who called Earth-2 home. When Supergirl’s world, Earth-38, was wiped out in “Crisis”, however, the Kryptonian heroine made it clear that she was going to find a way to bring back everyone they had lost.

And that is what happens. While at the dawn of time, Oliver sacrifices himself to light the spark of a new Multiverse and one of the worlds that gets restored by the time it’s all done is Earth-2. The episode doesn’t explicitly say that this restoration also brings back Earth-2’s heroes though it’s probably a safe bet that they are, in fact, restored. What is explicitly shown, however, is that Earth-2 is the home of Stargirl.

Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

Stargirl will debut on DC Universe this year and, in a unique arrangement, episodes will also air on The CW the day after their streaming debut. The project focuses on the character that started executive producer Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister.

“There is no other character in comic books more special to me than Stargirl, and after searching far and wide I can say there is no other actor on the planet that embodies her more than Brec Bassinger,” said Johns back when the series was announced. “Brec’s warmth, strength, humor and positive energy are core to who Courtney Whitmore is. I’m so grateful she’s signed on for the role.”

Were you surprised at the final outcome for Earth-2 and its inhabitants? Let us know in the comments below.